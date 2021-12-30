Baton Rouge police booked a man on 10 counts of attempted murder after they say he fired a gun several times at a family gathering earlier this year.
BRPD officers on Thursday marched Tyrell Givens, 34, past reporters, photographers and TV cameras outside the Louisiana State Police headquarters in Baton Rouge, where they shared details about the spring shooting that led to an arrest nine months later.
BRPD spokesman L'Jean McKneely said Givens shot at "at least" 10 family members during an argument that took place around 5:30 p.m. at his home March 27. All the victims survived.
U.S. Marshals finally caught up to him Thursday morning after they say Givens barricaded himself inside his house.
McKneely said police believe Givens may have been involved in other violent crimes in Baton Rouge and hope his arrest will prompt others to come forward with information about those incidents.
"Once they see he's been arrested, they can come assist us with some of the other cases that may be out there," McKneely said outside the State Police building.
Thursday's "perp walk" was the department's first in more than two years. McKneely explained that Chief Murphy Paul discontinued the practice shortly before the start of the 2020 pandemic as part of a department change. He has since decided to resume the walks.
"We feel that it's good to show the community that we've made these arrests," McKneely said. "It's good to show the community that these guys are in custody."