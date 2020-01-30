A Baton Rouge man was arrested after police say he trapped his former girlfriend in a van for five hours and tortured her.
On the morning of Jan. 11, Tevin Howard sent his on-again-off-again girlfriend threatening messages, according to booking documents. After she rejected his advances, Howard showed up at her apartment on Greenwell Springs Road around 11 p.m. and forced her inside a van.
Howard drove the van to the other side of the apartment complex, parked, then proceeded to attack his girlfriend while she remained trapped for roughly five hours, according to booking documents.
He strangled her, flicked a cigarette lighter above her head and threatened to burn her so "nobody else would want her," and warned that if she did not reconcile with him he would kill her. He also slapped and punched her, leaving her with a black eye.
Eventually, documents show, Howard released her.
Howard, 28, was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on second-degree kidnapping, battery of a dating partner, home invasion, simple battery, cyberstalking and simple criminal damage to property.