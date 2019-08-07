Authorities arrested at least three people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Tuesday and noon Wednesday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Glenn Lee, 61, 17150 A.J. Lee Road, Livingston, fifth-offense DWI, hit and run, suspended or revoked driver's license, no liability insurance and possession of schedule I drugs.
- Arin Steward, 25, 730 Bienville St., LaPlace, first-offense DWI, aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce, resisting an officer, four counts of not having a child restrained in the vehicle, domestic abuse battery and child endangerment.
- Bannon Tanner, 29, 206 Amelia St., Destrehan, first-offense DWI, reckless operation of a vehicle, possession of marijuana and possession of schedule 2 drugs.