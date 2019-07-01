Baton Rouge law enforcement officials have called for community help to solve the spree of shootings in the capital city that injured more than a dozen people since Friday, as no one has been arrested in any of the five shootings, including one at a nightclub that injured seven patrons.

"Historically, certain types of crime have spiked in the summer months, but to those affected by crimes it doesn’t matter when they occur," Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. wrote to community members on the Nextdoor neighborhood social network. "We are adamant on stopping this and we ask again for your assistance."

No suspects or arrests have been made in any of the shootings. Coppola said Monday morning that none of the shootings appear to be connected.

The spike in violence began Friday night, when three people were shot in an armed robbery on Jasper Avenue in the Gradere area late. In a separate incident, one person was injured in a shooting near a Tigerland bar late Friday night.

Then, early Saturday morning at a crowded Florida Boulevard night club, seven people were injured in a shooting when gunfire broke out. Video of the incident surfaced on social media Saturday, but police have not identified any suspects.

Saturday evening, a 14-year-old girl was wounded in a shooting in the parking lot of a movie theatre near the Mall of Louisiana.

And Monday morning, a 31-year-old man was injured in a shooting early Monday morning on Plank Road, and police say he is battling life-threatening injuries.

No one has died from their injuries from any of the five shootings since Friday.

"Any shooting is horrible and frankly it doesn’t matter to us where they occur in East Baton Rouge Parish, we’ve got to work together to stop this," Coppola wrote on Nextdoor. "If you see or hear something, say something."

Coppola reminded residents to call CrimeStoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867) or email www.crimestoppersbr.com with any anonymous tips. He also said residents can email the city police department at BRPDInfo@brla.gov or directly call the Violent Crimes Unit at 225-389-4869.

"Our police officer and our detectives have worked tirelessly this year to reduce crime in Baton Rouge," Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul said in a statement Saturday. "I am confident the people we serve will do their part in helping us identify the persons responsible for these shootings."