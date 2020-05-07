A Baton Rouge police officer finally returned home almost a week and half after he was critically injured in a shooting.
Cpl. Derrick Maglone, 35, was wounded in an April 26 shooting that killed Lt. Glenn Hutto Jr. He was discharged from Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center on Thursday afternoon.
Flanked by cheering medical staff, colleagues and family, Maglone was wheeled down a hall to the second floor entrance of the hospital parking garage. He wore a helmet and surgical mask, flashing a thumbs up to the onlookers.
A family standing right outside the door held up a #MagloneStrong banner.
When Maglone was a few feet from a waiting car, he rose from his wheelchair and walked unaccompanied to the passenger seat, lifting his hand in a wave. According to family, doctors had told them early on that Maglone might have difficulty walking for some time.
"He's so tough," said his sister, Tania Langlois, the week before his release. "He's fighting."
While everyone whooped and hollered in support, a host of BRPD officers mounted their motorcycles and escorted Maglone's car in a procession out of the parking garage, lights flashing. Other BRPD patrol units followed and sounded their sirens in honor of Maglone's recovery.
Maglone and Hutto were shot while police were responding to tips about a homicide suspect, Ronnie Kato, in Baton Rouge's Howell Park neighborhood.
Kato, 36, barricaded himself in a house after the shooting and then was taken into custody after a standoff with police that lasted several hours Sunday afternoon, police said.
Police had been looking for the suspect after responding to a shooting earlier Sunday that left another man dead in a domestic violence incident.
East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore III announced he plans to pursue the death penalty.
The community has shown an outpouring of support for the officers, from a lunch fundraiser benefiting their families to BRPD vigils at Maglone's hospital room window.