Bogalusa police have issued arrest warrants for three men in connection to the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy last month outside Bogalusa's football stadium.
The homicide took place Oct. 14, when a shootout began among three people, one of whom was Jerry Smith of Covington, according to police. The shooting occurred late during Bogalusa's homecoming game against Jewel Sumner.
Police say warrants have been issued for Lakendall Travon Brown, 18, of Baton Rouge for second-degree murder, illegal use of dangerous weapons and aggravated criminal damage to property.
Additional warrants were issued for Jerome Shaquille Wilson, 27, of Bogalusa and Jordan Smith Jr., 18, of Bogalusa for obstruction of justice.
The arrests come on the heel of a week-long back and forth between Bogalusa and Albany High School as to where their final football game of the season — scheduled for Friday night — should take place. Albany expressed concern about sending its players to Bogalusa in light of the shooting, but Bogalusa wanted to keep the game at home for Senior Night.
The principals of Athletic District 7-3A originally voted last week to move the game to Amite High School as a "neutral site," which led Bogalusa officials to plea with Albany and the Louisiana High School Athletic Association to let the game return to Bogalusa.
Those officials, including Mayor Wendy O'Quin Perrette Superintendent of Schools Lisa Tanner and Police Chief Kendall Bullen, spent the weekend devising and investing in a new security plan for the stadium, which would include metal detectors, brighter lighting and larger security presence.
They also implemented clear bag and no re-entry policies for future sporting events.
Bogalusa and Albany signed an agreement Monday to reverse the decision and bring the game back to Bogalusa, then Albany elected to forfeit altogether Tuesday evening.
The investigation into last month's shooting continues. Police encourage anyone with information related to the homicide to call the detective division at (985) 732-6238.