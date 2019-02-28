A lightning strike blew out sections of a roof on a home in Woodridge subdivision Thursday afternoon, according to St. George Fire Department.
St. George Fire spokesman Eldon Ledoux said firefighters received a call about a potential house fire in the 8800 block of Spring Grove Drive at 3:11 p.m. Crews arrived shortly after and found no signs of fire after a survey of the home and roof.
Firefighters covered the blown-out portion of the roof with a tarp and disconnected utilities to the home because of the high potential the lightning strike damaged the home’s electrical system, Ledoux said.