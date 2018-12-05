The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting after a gunshot victim was discovered behind an abandoned residence in the 3000 block of Jackson Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Law enforcement identified 19-year-old Charvon Johnson, of the 12000 block of Castle Hill Drive, as the victim. He was taken to an area hospital where he died.
No suspects or motives are known at this time.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.
This story will be updated.