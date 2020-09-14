Ascension Parish sheriff's investigators have learned that a total of five people were injured in shootings in Donaldsonville on Friday night.
The gunfire happened at 10 p.m. at a large party, Sheriff's Office spokesperson Allison Hudson said.
Three people were transported from the scene by air to the hospital and investigators have learned that two other persons were also injured that night, Hudson said Monday.
Three of the shooting victims are in stable condition and two have been treated and released from the hospital, Hudson said.
The ages of the injured are 16, 24, 25, 26 and 34, she said.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at (225) 621-4636 or text 847411 to an anonymous tip line or call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7868.