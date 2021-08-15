Authorities arrested nine people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into jail between noon Sunday, Aug. 8 and noon Sunday, Aug. 15.
- Anthony Cutforth, 40, 17438 Newman Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, improper lane usage and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Johnathan Franklin, 42, 41210 E. Caribou Court, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, general speed law and disobeying a red light.
- Sean Fruge, 28, 8982 Arleen Ave., Zachary, first-offense DWI.
- Jason Hickox, 40, 11324 Preservation Way, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and reckless operation.
- William Overstreet, 43, 5918 Nashville Avenue, Baton Rouge, fourth-offense DWI, headlights required, careless operation and operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses.
- Matthew Rankin, 37, 6929 Commerce Street, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI.
- James Roach, 50, 3413 Canoncus Street, Baton Rouge, third-offense DWI, careless operation and possession of alcoholic beverage in the vehicle.
- Joshua Wagner, 26, 2237 Bendetto Lane, Port Allen, first-offense DWI, fleeing to elude police and driving left of center.
- Joseph Washington, 29, 18450 Old Scenic Highway, Zachary, first-offense DWI, careless driving and driver’s license not in possession.