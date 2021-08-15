ACA.dguidry.043019

Authorities arrested nine people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into jail between noon Sunday, Aug. 8 and noon Sunday, Aug. 15.

  • Anthony Cutforth, 40, 17438 Newman Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, improper lane usage and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Johnathan Franklin, 42, 41210 E. Caribou Court, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, general speed law and disobeying a red light.
  • Sean Fruge, 28, 8982 Arleen Ave., Zachary, first-offense DWI.
  • Jason Hickox, 40, 11324 Preservation Way, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and reckless operation.
  • William Overstreet, 43, 5918 Nashville Avenue, Baton Rouge, fourth-offense DWI, headlights required, careless operation and operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses.
  • Matthew Rankin, 37, 6929 Commerce Street, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI.
  • James Roach, 50, 3413 Canoncus Street, Baton Rouge, third-offense DWI, careless operation and possession of alcoholic beverage in the vehicle.
  • Joshua Wagner, 26, 2237 Bendetto Lane, Port Allen, first-offense DWI, fleeing to elude police and driving left of center.
  • Joseph Washington, 29, 18450 Old Scenic Highway, Zachary, first-offense DWI, careless driving and driver’s license not in possession.

