NAPOLEONVILLE — A Thibodaux man who threatened a witness early last year over more than decade-old murder trial has been arrested on an intimidation count, Assumption Parish sheriff's deputies said Friday.
Frank A. Couteau III, 32, had called the Assumption woman multiple times in January 2019 and threated to kill her over her testimony against his nephew. The nephew had been convicted after the Assumption Parish trial in 2009, deputies said in a statement.
Though Assumption sheriff's deputies received a warrant for Couteau's arrest then, they weren't able to bring him into custody until police officers in neighboring Thibodaux picked up him during a traffic stop, an Assumption sheriff's spokesman said.
Lonny Cavalier, the Assumption spokesman, said the warrant from the intimidation case was still outstanding. The recipient of Couteau's alleged threats had recorded them on her cell phone at the time, deputies said.
Cavalier couldn't say why Couteau was threatening the witness more than a decade after she took the stand and his nephew had already been convicted in the murder case.
When asked Friday, Cavalier said the nephew's murder case didn't have a pending post-conviction appeal in 2019 or other matter that might have been related to the threats from Couteau so many years later.
Police officers arrested Couteau, 1316 Midland Drive, Thibodaux, on Thursday, deputies said. He was taken the same day to Assumption Parish Detention Center near Napoleonville where he was booked with one count of intimidating, impeding or injuring a witness, deputies said.
Bail for Couteau was set at $20,000 but he remained in parish jail Friday afternoon, online records say.