Authorities arrested at least four people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Friday and noon Saturday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Jacob Hussey, 26, 11620 Airline Highway, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, hit and run and driver's license required.
- Albert Nelson, 63, 2944 72nd Avenue, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, headlights required and reckless operation.
- Montrell Thornton, 30, 5462 Cathcart Lane, Zachary, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, possession of alcoholic beverage in vehicle, driver's license suspended or revoked and resisting an officer.
- Abel Vasquez, 23, 2142 Gardere Lane, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, no proof of insurance, vehicular negligent injuring, reckless operation and driver's license required.