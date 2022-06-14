Sheriff's deputies arrested an officer at Louisiana's second-largest prison on Tuesday, the Department of Corrections said, after she falsified records that dealt with the prison's response to an inmate's death-by-suicide.
Iberville Parish Sheriff's deputies booked 28-year-old corrections officer Samantha Joubert, a master sergeant at the facility, on counts of malfeasance in office and falsifying public documents.
In the wake of the prisoner's suicide on June 2, DOC officials said, Joubert wrote in a cellblock logbook that she had made routine rounds which she had not made.
DOC officials turned over information about the case to the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office and deputies booked Joubert, the agency said.
The arrest was the second of an Elayn Hunt employee in the past month. A DOC spokesperson said on Friday that the prison's warden, Kirt Guerin, had been booked and suspended from his role atop the prison's administration 10 days earlier, on May 31.
Guerin was arrested by Louisiana State troopers on Memorial Day after crashing his state-issued vehicle while under the influence of an unnamed pain medication, the agency said.
Joubert, who DOC said has worked at the prison since April of 2018, is suspended pending the investigation. Citing the pending probe, DOC did not provide further details.