Authorities arrested at least two people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge and booked them into parish prison between noon Friday and noon Saturday, records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Johnathon Davis, 24, 444 Elmer Ave., first-offense DWI, reckless operation of a vehicle, resisting an officer, speeding, improper lane usage and possession of alcohol beverage in vehicle.
- Tyler Pate, 32, 744 Avenue G, Port Allen, first-offense DWI and reckless operation of a vehicle.
- Christopher Thomas, 33, 52025 Redhill Road, Independence, first-offense DWI, vehicular homicide, reckless operation of a vehicle and general speed law.