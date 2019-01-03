A Baton Rouge Fire Department firefighter was arrested Thursday on a slew of counts from a November crash that caused a victim's leg to be amputated.
Christopher Reese, 33, was driving eastbound on in the 4000 block of Government Street about 10:55 p.m. Nov. 5 when he drove into the oncoming lane, striking a Jeep, according to his arrest report.
Reese's blood-alcohol content was 0.21, and he had been traveling 94 mph before the crash, the report says. In Louisiana, a blood-alcohol content of 0.08 percent is considered presumptive evidence of drunken driving.
The driver of the Jeep sustained life-threatening injuries, including having her leg amputated, the report says.
Baton Rouge Fire Department spokesman Curt Monte confirmed Thursday that Reese is a firefighter with the department, though he said he did not have the dates of his employment readily available.
Reese was not on the job at the time of the crash, and was in his personal vehicle, Monte said.
Reese will remain employed until the criminal proceedings are finalized, Monte said, but will not be on the "front lines."
"Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim and the family," Monte said.
Reese was booked on counts of first-offense DWI, speeding, reckless operation, first-degree vehicular negligent injuring, and driving on the wrong lane of a roadway.
He was booked into Parish Prison on Thursday morning.