East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Deputy Nick Tullier was taken to a hospital Tuesday after he was having trouble breathing because of pneumonia-like symptoms, Tullier's father, James, said.

For several months, Nick Tullier has been battling breathing issues, needing mucus suctioned daily from his lungs. Last week, James Tullier said doctors asked Nick Tullier to start using a home ventilator system to assist in breathing. After trying the machine, James Tullier said his son "wouldn't breathe on his own" after taking the ventilator off.

As of Tuesday night, Nick Tullier was breathing on his own with a ventilator assisting him in a Houston emergency room.

On Sept. 25, Nick Tullier's family celebrated 800 days of survival since the deputy was shot multiple times in an ambush on Baton Rouge law enforcement in July 2016.

Nick Tullier been undergoing extensive treatment and rehab in Texas, where he has made remarkable progress but still struggles with basic tasks such as forming words and moving his limbs.

James Tullier offers daily updates on his son's progress via Facebook.