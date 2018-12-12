A teacher at Advantage Charter Academy in Baker has been arrested after allegations that she hit students, according to Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn.
Etta Dunn, 69, will be booked on seven counts of simple battery after detectives found she was improperly disciplining students, the police chief said.
The former teacher is no longer employed at the K-8 charter school located at 14740 Plank Road in Baker, according to Leah Dixon, the communications director for National Heritage Academies in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Dixon, however, would not say whether the teacher was fired or if that person left voluntarily.
Dixon said in a statement that the school had completed an investigation into the teacher, whom she did not identify, after being made aware of the accusation.
“We also are giving our full cooperation to local authorities, who are conducting their own investigation,” Dixon said in her statement. “Privacy laws prevent me from sharing further details.”
Carl Dunn, who is unaware of any family connections to Etta Dunn, said the allegations against the teacher included multiple students, but were not from seven different students. He said their investigation began after a parent called in with concerns.
"She told us she's an old-school teacher," Carl Dunn said. "She felt the kids were being unruly and disrespectful."
The police chief said Etta Dunn will be booked into Parish Prison later Wednesday. He said his detectives did not find any allegations more serious than the misdemeanor allegations of simple battery.
In the charter school's statement, Dixon said nothing about the nature of the alleged misconduct, but said “providing a safe and secure learning environment for our students is always one of our top priorities.”
National Heritage Academies operates two charter schools in East Baton Rouge Parish as well as one in Lafayette. Charter schools are public schools run privately via charters, or contracts.