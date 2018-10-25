Authorities arrested at least four people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Wednesday and noon Thursday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Allie Braud, 25, 37627 Seven Oaks Ave., Geismar, first-offense DWI, failure to maintain control, insurance required and inspection sticker switched.
- Dominique Emery, 30, 215 Ship Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation.
- Matthew Patterson, 23, 15732 Hogenville Ave., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and reckless operation.
- Alyssa Talley, 27, 8605 Kelly Lynn Ave., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, failure to signal, and disobeying a stop sign/yield sign.