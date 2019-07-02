In front of an overflowing crowd Tuesday night, Baton Rouge officials called for community collaboration from across the parish to help address a recent spike in gun violence in the city, but also clarified that this rash of shootings is an anomaly.

“As your mayor-president, I want to convey a feeling of measured calm," said East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome. "Certainly we have challenges, but this is not Gotham City.”

Broome, along with Baton Rouge police Chief Murphy Paul and East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Sid Gautreaux, said the recent shootings are not indicative of an overall spike in violent crime or a part of a longer-term trend.

“Unfortunately, this past weekend we had a very violent weekend, but that is not the norm," Paul said. “Despite what happened this weekend … crime is still down in Baton Rouge."

The meeting followed a week of violent crime in the parish: since June 26, there have been eight unrelated shootings which have killed four people and injured 14 others, including a triple homicide Thursday off South Harrell's Ferry Road that killed a mother, grandmother and the mother's boyfriend and a nightclub shooting early Saturday that injured seven patrons.

All but two of the shootings remain unsolved. Police do not believe any of the shootings are be connected.

Paul noted that homicides in the city currently sit below prior years' counts, with the current count almost 40 percent below where the city was at this time last year. However the murder rate in Baton Rouge has historically been well above the average for cities of its size.

Paul said they need residents to speak out and speak up when they hear about crimes or people talking about committing further crimes.

"When we see seven people shot in a nightclub, that could have been stopped," Paul said. He said he wished the owners and promoters worked with police before the event. That type of communication has happened at other hip-hop events in the past, keeping them safe. “To say that we can’t keep anyone safe in clubs is just not true.”

Paul said they also need more residents looking out for people who are on the wrong path, involved in a culture of violence. He said most of the city's crime come from a few "bad actors."

"A lot of the crime that is going on in this city is a cultural issue," Paul said. "Our officers are doing everything in their power to solve these crimes. … Let’s call it what it is: They’re young black men involved in a culture of violence.”

The most recent shooting victim was found early Tuesday walking on Interstate 10 near the I-110 split. Police say the woman was shot about 2 a.m. by a friend whom she'd been riding with on the interstate. The alleged shooter was apprehended less than an hour later in Woodville, Mississippi, when local law enforcement shot the man, injuring him. He has since been transported back to Baton Rouge.

Early Monday morning, a 31-year-old man was injured in a shooting on Plank Road.

Over the weekend, gun violence began Friday night, when three people were shot in an armed robbery on Jasper Avenue in the Gardere area. In an unrelated shooting that night, one person was injured near a Tigerland bar.

Then, early Saturday morning at a crowded Florida Boulevard nightclub, seven people were injured by gunfire when a shooting broke out inside the club, then moved outside. Later that day, a 14-year-old girl was wounded in a shooting in the parking lot of the movie theater near the Mall of Louisiana.

None of the 14 people injured in the six shootings since Friday have died of their injuries.

Two shootings before those, however, left four people dead. On June 26, the body of an 18-year-old was found dumped in Perkins Road Park; the autopsy revealed he had been fatally shot in the head.

Hours later, just after midnight Thursday, three people were killed in a shooting rampage by a victim's ex-boyfriend, who was later arrested.

Officials at Tuesday night's meeting gave resources for places to reach out to when issues come up, which they say is crucial to keeping crime down.

“There is no crime that somebody doesn’t know about," Gautreaux said. "They got to speak up.”