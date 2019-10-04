A longtime East Baton Rouge sheriff's reserve officer was arrested two months after crashing his car into the back of a garbage truck, killing a sanitation worker, according to Louisiana State Police.

Vincent Dipuma Jr., 62, of Baton Rouge, was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on negligent homicide and reckless operation of a vehicle.

He had been hospitalized after the July 29 crash on Jefferson Highway at the Castle Ridge intersection near Antioch Road.

On that day at 6 a.m. a garbage truck was stopped in the southbound lane of Jefferson Highway. Ricky Mitchell, 40, of Baton Rouge, was standing behind the truck when the driver of a pickup struck him from behind, State Police spokesman Trooper Taylor Scrantz said.

Mitchell was pronounced dead at the scene. Dipuma also received serious injuries.

According to the arrest warrant, Dipuma told investigators there was a haze at the time of the crash and that he had been speaking to his son on the phone through Bluetooth. He claimed he veered to the left when he saw the truck, but it was too late.

Video footage from the weather conditions were clear, the report says, and other cars avoided the truck without issue.

Dipuma was not on duty with the Sheriff's Office at the time of his crash, Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Savannah Jones told The Advocate in July. She said he was driving his personal vehicle.

EBRSO spokesperson Casey Rayborn Hicks said Friday Dipuma’s reserve commission was revoked July 29.