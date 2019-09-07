Authorities arrested at least five people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Thursday and noon Saturday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Kristin Gordon, 32, 1612 N. Upland Ave., Metairie, first-offense DWI.
- Samuel Lato, 41, 14413 Lato St., Prairieville, first-offense, headlights required, speeding and improper lane usage.
- Damiano Smith, 36, 680 Sharp Lane, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, headlights required, driver's license not in possession and reckless operation.
- Madison Underwood, 21, 2470 Woodland Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI
- Jarren Williams, 27, 12727 Coursey Blvd., Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI and improper lane usage.