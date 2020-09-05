The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the toddler fatally shot late Friday.

Ivorie Combs, 4, was killed in the 400 block of South Flannery Road around 9:03 p.m.

Police say Combs was in a car going northbound when a passing vehicle shot into the car, hitting Combs. The unnamed driver in the car Combs was traveling in crashed during the shooting. The driver was taken to a local hospital due to injuries sustained as a result of the crash.

Combs was pronounced dead at the scene.

East Baton Rouge Mayor-President released a statement early Saturday saying:

"What happened tonight is absolutely unacceptable and my heart is heavy. There are too many questions that need to be answered. The Baton Rouge Police Department will thoroughly investigate this case and get justice for the family and loved ones. The community has to honor this child’s life. If you know who did this, please contact the authorities immediately."

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867(STOP).

The investigation remains open.