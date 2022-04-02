A Baton Rouge policeman at the center of an ongoing public feud with Chief Murphy Paul will be the department's new representative on a fraught panel that hears officer’s appeals when they disagree with Paul’s discipline decisions.
Sgt. John Dauthier — a longtime homicide and internal affairs investigator who left his administrative job because of what he describes as Paul’s record of biased discipline — defeated Det. Sherri B. Harris Friday in an election for the open BRPD seat on the five-member Baton Rouge Municipal Civil Service board.
BRPD spokesman Lt. Don Coppola confirmed in an email Saturday morning that Dauthier had won the race, but said a tally of votes was not immediately available.
The civil service board acts as a third-party review mechanism for Baton Rouge police and firefighters who claim unfair discipline from superiors. But since Paul was appointed chief in 2018, the panel has increasingly showcased bitter schisms between his administration and its critics over questions of discipline and police reform — disputes that have frequently involved Dauthier.
Last year, when Dauthier appealed to the board after Paul demoted him — punishment for an incident where Dauthier’s unit arrived at the wrong house while answering a medical call and encountered an angry resident — the chief vowed in a fiery hearing to "fight back" against Dauthier and the police union.
Later, Dauthier publicly criticized Paul’s discipline record in an appeal to the board over an unrelated incident where he received a letter of reprimand for shirking duties.
Now the two-decade BRPD veteran is poised to sit on that very board.
In a statement, Dauthier said he planned to retire from the police department before deciding to run for the open seat.
"I couldn’t be more honored by the vote of confidence of my colleagues to represent them on the Civil Service Board," he said. "My family and I recently agreed that I should forgo my planned retirement last month to seek this position. I am committed to being a strong advocate for the laws and policies that govern the civil servants that I now represent, in hopes of protecting the public interest of actual transparency and accountability that both the employees and taxpayers deserve."
Also a law enforcement veteran, Harris worked for years as a homicide detective, and was an East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s deputy before joining BRPD. She's now the department’s victim assistance coordinator.
Baton Rouge officers had the chance to vote for their two peers Thursday and Friday in the lobby of BRPD headquarters.
The seat they ran for opened up after the officer previously on the panel, Robb Moruzzi, who had brought to the board his own fraught discipline history, quit in frustration this January over dysfunction showcased in the increasingly rambling civil service hearings. Those meetings would often deviate from the subject at hand. At the height of Paul’s disputes with Dauthier and other officers last summer, they sometimes stretched for as long as 14 hours.
For taxpayers, costs of those hearings have piled up, as hourly fees incurred by Paul's private lawyers ballooned.
In interviews last week, Dauthier and Harris both explained they chose to run for the board because they wanted to play a role in giving officers due process when they receive punishment.
Dauthier also said he felt that the board has recently been subsumed by personal agenda and wants to help bring back elements of due process to how it functions.
“It’s no secret and is certainly in the public record that I’ve been a critic of this administration’s biased approach to discipline,” he said then. He believes that approach has demoralized officers and impaired their ability to fight crime, he added.
One example of such discipline, in Dauthier’s view, is the letter of reprimand he appealed last year — a relatively minor form of officer punishment, more like a warning than a speeding ticket. Dauthier filed his appeal anyway because he felt the discipline was unfair.
The letter accused him of failing to properly review the bodycam footage of an officer in the BRPD early intervention program: Marshall McDermitt, who was subsequently fired after cellphone video showed him repeatedly punching a bloodied suspect in Tigerland. Superiors said McDermitt's acts amounted to excessive force.
Dauthier has explained in letters to the civil service board that he was working in the internal affairs division when Paul took office in 2018. But he requested a transfer to street patrol soon after because he felt the administration had introduced a "blatantly partial doctrine for enforcing policies of the BRPD."
Dauthier has also asked the civil service board to open an investigation into the chief's discipline practices. The status of that probe is unclear, after Paul sued to stop it and a judge has repeatedly delayed hearings on that suit.
Asked last week how Paul would respond to officers who have accused his administration of inconsistent discipline, a BRPD spokesperson replied in an email with a table of data showing the breakdown of internal investigations into officer misconduct by race — numbers that showed no significant discrepancies along racial lines.
Six of nine officers fired in that period were White, a rate slightly above the overall percentage of White officers; but the total number of officers to face discipline otherwise showed no marked disparities along racial lines.
Harris did not immediately return a request for comment on the election results Friday. She explained last week that she wanted to run for the civil service board out of an appreciation for due process, and because she felt her work with victims and with a BRPD peer support group prepared her well for the role.
“It’s a position that’s not going to bring about a lot of friends,” she said then. “I stand strong on what is right. If you know who I am, and if we were friends to begin with, you know that if it’s right, I’m all about it."
Asked which candidate the chief would support, BRPD spokesman Sgt. L’Jean McKneely said last week that Paul would not endorse either.
The chief, McKneelyt said, only hopes only for “fairness” from the new board.