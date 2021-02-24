A Central woman’s death in a Feb. 7 shooting has been ruled a homicide, the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office said.
Tannya Moreau, 25, was found dead inside of her home on Feb. 7. Her husband said she accidentally shot herself while they were having an argument, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies investigated further, along with the Louisiana State Police, and found that Tannya Moreau could not have shot herself based on evidence from an autopsy report.
Her husband, Luke Moreau, 31, was arrested Tuesday night around 9:30 a.m. in connection with her death, according to booking records.
He is charged with second degree murder. His bail amount was not listed.