An LSU football player shot and killed an 18-year-old man who tried to rob the player and his teammate Saturday in Scotlandville, Baton Rouge police said early Sunday morning.
In providing new details about the case, police said two LSU football players -- who sources identified as key running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and walk-on linebacker Jared Small -- were trying to sell an electronic item when Kobe Johnson pulled out a weapon and demanded the players' belongings.
One of the two players pulled out a handgun and shot Johnson multiple times.
Johnson, of 2825 Kaufman St., died at the scene.
The players were questioned and released Saturday without arrest.
Can't see video below? Click here.
Attorneys for the players told The Advocate that the shooting happened in self-defense.
"We believe this is an act of self-defense and the evidence will show that," said Christopher Murell, one of the three attorneys representing Edwards-Helaire and Small, who are also both graduates of Catholic High School in Baton Rouge.
Johnson was found dead in the back seat of a white truck in the 2900 block of 68th Avenue, Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said. Edwards-Helaire and Small had also been in the truck and called 911 after the shooting. The two waited at the scene for police and cooperated.
This shooting is still under investigation, police said.
Unanswered questions
There are still several unanswered questions about the incident, which LSU Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Joe Alleva called "traumatic." Here are some key details not yet known as of Sunday morning:
-- Who fired the fatal shot
-- Clearer details about the circumstances: What was the item being sold? Did the players know the victim? How did they meet one another?
-- What were the types of guns recovered and who owned them
-- The possibility of either player being arrested as the investigation continues
-- The players' statuses for LSU's New Year's Day Fiesta Bowl game vs. Central Florida