While Baton Rouge police interview witnesses and review surveillance video of a shooting early Saturday near the Capital Park Bar and Grill on Florida Boulevard, local authorities temporarily suspended the nightclub's liquor license.

The shooting left two young men dead and another four people injured when gunfire broke out during an argument between two groups of patrons leaving the bar around closing time, according to police.

The victims who died were identified as Kyren Walton, 25, and Ladarius Alexander, 20. Detectives believe both were involved in the argument before they were gunned down in an overflow parking lot adjacent to the bar, BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said.

+5 6 shot, 2 killed in overnight shooting near Florida Boulevard bar; victims identified Two people were shot dead and another four injured early Saturday after a concert at the Capital Park Bar and Grill on Florida Boulevard, Bato…

While the bar owners tried to distance their business from the shooting, police were clear in their characterization of events.

The business already had a troubled history: Two years ago, while operating as a nightclub under a different name, seven people were shot during a gun fight that unfolded both inside and outside the building.

Parish officials confirmed Monday that the East Baton Rouge Alcoholic Beverage Control Office had temporarily suspended the liquor license pending an investigation that will determine how long the suspension should last.

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Officials declined to comment further on the decision or the process moving forward, citing the pending investigation. They did not respond to additional questions about whether past incidents factored into the decision.

The next step is for the statewide Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control to issue its own suspension and schedule a hearing on the case, said Commissioner Ernest Legier. He said the standard used to evaluate such cases is "whether or not the license holder is an immediate threat to public safety."

Baton Rouge crime data shows about a dozen other reports of crime at the address over the past few years, including another attempted murder involving a gun in January 2018. Other incidents include theft, burglary and battery, records show.

The building, a former fast food joint located across from the Bon Carré Business Center, has housed restaurants and bars under at least five names since 2008.

Police have not identified any suspects in the Saturday shooting. Officials said Monday that some witnesses are cooperating, while others aren't. Information about what caused the argument has not been released.

The shooting came after nine days of relative peace in East Baton Rouge — the longest stretch without a homicide so far this year. But that brief repose from violence had little effect on the murder rate, which remains at an unprecedented high.