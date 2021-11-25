A deputy fatally shot a charging dog while serving a search warrant on Wednesday, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.
LPSO narcotics detectives were investigating reports of “suspicious activity” at a house on W.H. Rhodus Road in Holden when then encountered two dogs, officials say. The first dog was chained near the front door, but a second large dog that was hiding under the home lunged at detectives, LPSO said.
“To protect those on location,” a sheriff's spokeswoman said, “a detective fired one shot, striking the dog.”
The dog died despite receiving medical care, according to LPSO.
“As always, we take into consideration animals when conducting search warrants,” the spokeswoman added.
The investigation resulted in the arrest of 31-year-old Timothy Rhodus on counts of possession of a firearm with controlled dangerous substances, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and a traffic-related bench warrant.
Officials say they expect more arrests in the case.