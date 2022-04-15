Just one day after Baton Rouge was shaken by a gruesome quadruple drive-by shooting that killed two people and horrified dozens of onlookers outside the Mall of Louisiana, DNA evidence collected at the scene pointed police toward their likely suspect.
However, it would be nearly two months before 21-year-old Demetriyon Grim was finally arrested in connection with the broad-daylight assault that took the lives of 18-year-old Donte Dorsey and 19-year-old Clifton Lindsey.
The road that led cops to Grim started with a spatter of blood inside a Honda Accord abandoned at the scene.
On Feb. 25, authorities responded to reports of shots fired in the 6300 block of Bluebonnet Avenue near the Mall of Louisiana shortly after 1:30 p.m.
When they arrived, officers discovered four young men laying in the busy intersection, all suffering from severe gunshot wounds. Two of the victims were transported to a hospital. The others, Dorsey and Lindsey, died at the scene.
Dorsey’s uncle later identified his nephew as popular local rapper TrueBleeda, whose music had started to gain a strong following on streaming platforms like YouTube and Spotify.
After the shooting, BRPD spokesman Lt. L’Jean McKneely said police believed the victims and perpetrators were known to one another, describing them as part of “rival groups” but declining to give any more details.
Based on witness statements and video surveillance taken from businesses in the area, an affidavit for Grim states that detectives determined the shooters fired at the other car, a tan Chevy Malibu, from a white 2005 Honda Accord, which the suspects quickly ditched near the scene before making their escape in another vehicle.
According to the affidavit, crime scene investigators took blood samples from the abandoned car.
A day later, police were notified that preliminary analysis of the samples matched a DNA profile “consistent with that of Demetriyon Grim,” the document states. Why Grim was bleeding wasn't immediately known.
The name was “already familiar” to law enforcement, McKneely said. East Baton Rouge Court records show Grim was previously arrested for carrying illegal weapons.
It wasn’t enough for an arrest, but it gave authorities what they needed to secure a search warrant allowing them to collect Grim’s DNA using a cheek swab.
While Baton Rouge police worked their homicide investigation, the U.S. Marshals Middle Louisiana Fugitive Task Force carried out “Operation Washout/Spring Cleaning,” which targeted violent fugitives in the Greater Baton Rouge area during the month of March.
At the time of the killings, Grim was already wanted by the Chambers County Texas Sheriff’s Office for unrelated money laundering charges in the greater Houston area, according to an April 5 press release from the Marshals Service.
As part of the task force’s efforts, he was eventually located on Lockhaven Avenue in Baton Rouge March 28 and arrested for money laundering by BRPD’s SWAT team, the press release says. During the raid, authorities reportedly seized more than $37,000 in cash, “several doses” of ecstasy, marijuana and a handgun.
Following his arrest, police submitted the swab with Grim’s DNA to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for comparison. The results came back weeks later: It was a match.
In addition to the money laundering charges, Grim was rebooked into Parish Prison on two counts of first degree murder, two counts of attempted first degree murder and one count of illegally using a weapon.
More arrests are expected and the investigation is ongoing, McKneely said. The department declined to give any more details.
East Baton Rouge Parish saw 149 homicides last year, breaking its previously-set record of 114. To date, there have been 31 in 2021.
During a press conference at Louisiana State Police Headquarters Thursday, Police Chief Murphy Paul pointed to social media arguments and socioeconomic stress as major contributors to the surge in gun violence.
He also noted the city is struggling to keep its most vulnerable youth in school, leading many teens to be sucked into dangerous lifestyles.
“One of the things we talk about is the culture in the city of Baton Rouge,” Paul said. “We’ve got young Black men in our city who don’t like themselves. Who don’t love themselves. Who kill someone who looks like them, who acts like them, who dresses like them, because they don’t like what they see in the mirror.
“We no longer have a village,” he added. “And we have to bring that village back.”