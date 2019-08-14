Two former LSU fraternity brothers who pleaded no contest to misdemeanor hazing in the 2017 alcohol-related hazing death of fraternity pledge Max Gruver are free after each serving the maximum 30 days in prison.

Sean-Paul Gott and Ryan Isto were released from East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Sunday, Sheriff's Office records show. Each of the former Phi Delta Theta fraternity brothers were sentenced July 26 to the prison term, with credit for time served, plus a $100 fine.

Former LSU student Matthew Naquin, who was convicted on July 17 of negligent homicide in the case, is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 16.

