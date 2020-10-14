A Baton Rouge police officer whose colleagues accused him of posting racist and sexist statements online has resigned from the department amid an ongoing internal investigation into his conduct.

Sgt. Chris Kuhn was placed on leave last week after the department received a complaint about his alleged online rants, according to the department. Chief Murphy Paul called the posts "racist, sexist, insulting … offensive and insensitive." The department's internal affairs investigators were tasked with determine if Kuhn was indeed the author of those posts.

A spokesman for the department confirmed Wednesday that Kuhn had resigned.

Kuhn has served 20 years with the department and was most recently a squad supervisor for the uniform patrol division. He served in the department's Fourth District, which includes a large swath of north Baton Rouge in which neighborhoods are majority Black.

WBRZ-TV reported the statements were posted to Tigerdroppings, a local message board where Kuhn is accused of posting under the username "PESTICIDE." All the posts made under that account have since been taken down.

East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore said last month that his office was reviewing cases in which Kuhn was involved as an arresting officer or witness.

Kuhn could end up on the office's "Brady list," which includes the names of local law enforcement officers with compromising pasts that could become relevant in court. Their indiscretions range from findings of untruthfulness to arrests and convictions, and even evidence of bias or prejudice — all facts that prosecutors are required to disclose to defense attorneys and judges.

Kuhn was also removed from his newly secured position as treasurer of the Baton Rouge police union following news of his alleged misconduct. He had been elected treasurer this summer after campaigning on a platform of transparency and accountability, promising to be more open about how union funds are being spent.

"I do not wish to divide this union or cause dissension. I want to protect our money and our union," he wrote in a campaign flyer. Kuhn said he wanted to make sure "the money is available to fight the battles that need to be fought, especially in the craziness of 2020 and the era of social justice."