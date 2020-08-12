A man was shot in the arm after several people started fighting outside a Coursey Boulevard bar overnight, officials said.

East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputies were called to Tiger Paw Grill and Daiquiris just after midnight Wednesday, agency spokesperson Casey Rayborn Hicks said.

She said the group started fighting in the parking lot and several men reportedly shot at one another. A short time later, one victim arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound that wasn't considered life-threatening.

Louisiana's current coronavirus restrictions have limited alcoholic beverage service and restaurant seating capacity. Gov. John Bel Edwards ordered bars to close last month, but establishments that also serve food can still operate.

