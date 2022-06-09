A body found was found in downtown Baton Rouge late Wednesday night, Baton Rouge Police said.
Police responded around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday to the 800 block of St. Louis St., where they found a woman's body, a Baton Rouge Police spokesperson said. The block is near the I-10 overpass and is in an area populated by several bars.
The incident is being investigated as a death, not a homicide, Baton Rouge Police spokesman L'Jean McKneely said.
"At this point in time there was nothing suspicious observed," he said.
McKneely said the investigation remains ongoing.