BR.policesrt.072618_HS_086

Members of the Baton Rouge Police Department, including the special response team, investigate the scene of a reported man holding a woman against her will, Wednesday evening, July 25, 2018, on Avenue H near Woodcock in Baton Rouge, La.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

A body found was found in downtown Baton Rouge late Wednesday night, Baton Rouge Police said.

Police responded around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday to the 800 block of St. Louis St., where they found a woman's body, a Baton Rouge Police spokesperson said. The block is near the I-10 overpass and is in an area populated by several bars.

The incident is being investigated as a death, not a homicide, Baton Rouge Police spokesman L'Jean McKneely said.

"At this point in time there was nothing suspicious observed," he said.

McKneely said the investigation remains ongoing.

Email James Finn at JFinn@theadvocate.com or follow him on Twitter, @RJamesFinn.