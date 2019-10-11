Authorities arrested at least four people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Thursday and noon Friday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Ashley Hilliard, 27, 1614 Bullrush Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, improper lane usage and speeding.
- Dylan Jones, 24, 777 Ben Hur Road, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, careless operation and driver's license required.
- Holly Mashaw, 52, 1475 Alouette Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI.
- Renoald Muse, 49, 1521 Fairchild St., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and driving left of center.