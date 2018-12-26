One person died in a shooting Wednesday near Washington Avenue and Bahm Street in Baton Rouge.
Baton Rouge Police Department investigators have the intersection cordoned off with crime scene tape surrounding a vehicle.
Crime scene technicians are photographing the area and many officers appear to be surrounding an area directly next to the open door of the dark SUV in the street.
East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services spokesman Mike Chustz said EMS was called to the scene at 4:15 p.m. to reports of one deceased person.
Neighbors are standing outside on porches watching police officers work. They shake their heads, lamenting how often this neighborhood is subject to gunfire.
“It’s too much; we’ve always got crime scene tape up around here,” Toya Wright said.
Wright said she didn’t see the shooting happen, but rushed outside to find the victim lying in the road by the vehicle.
