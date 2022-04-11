One man died and another was booked into jail after the pair tried nabbing an ATM from a Denham Springs bank, police said.
The two men tried Monday morning to pull an ATM from the Regions Bank on Range Ave., a high-traffic area of the Baton Rouge suburb, Denham Springs Police spokesperson Amber Fairburn said.
When they weren't able to remove the ATM from the building, Fairburn said the pair fled in a car that had been reported stolen in the Walker area. One of the two later died when the vehicle crashed in an empty area next to Veterans Boulevard, Fairburn said — a distance of about half a mile.
The survivor, Goldie Jones, of the Houston area, tried to flee the scene on foot, police said. He was caught and booked on allegations of manslaughter, simple criminal damage to property, theft and illegal possession of stolen things.
Police have not released the deceased man's name.