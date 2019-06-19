A Baton Rouge man was arrested Tuesday and charged with attempted first-degree murder, armed robbery and illegal use of a weapon stemming from a shooting at an apartment complex in May.
According to arrest documents, Javon Williams, 23, shot and injured a 41-year-old man at Coursey Place Apartments in the early hours of May 21. The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the torso and was transported to an area hospital, where he is in critical condition.
The victim told police he was shot during an armed robbery near his parked vehicle at the complex.
Authorities said they discovered video surveillance from a nearby business.
Williams' arrest report said that he and another suspect went to meet the victim for a drug transaction but that an argument ensued. The other suspect allegedly held the victim down while Williams took his cell phone and wallet.
During the robbery, Williams allegedly shot the victim several times then fled the scene, according to his arrest report.