A Baton Rouge man died in the hospital Friday after rear-ending a Peterbilt truck that was trying to make a U-turn on Florida Boulevard, police said.
The crash occurred around 6:20 a.m. in the 13000 block of Florida Boulevard, near its intersection with South Flannery Road.
The man was identified as Donnie Ray Bradley, 61, who was driving a 1998 Chevrolet Silverado that crashed into the back of the truck, said Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr.
Bradley was transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, McKneely said. No other injuries were reported.
Additional details about the crash were not available. It remains under investigation.