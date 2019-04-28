Two suspects have been arrested and police are seeking a third in a reported kidnapping for the repayment of a drug debt.
The victim told Baton Rouge Police Department officers that on Saturday he was picked up on Valley Creek Drive by Asia Smith, 22 — a woman he’d met on social media — and Mark Brunious, 21. He said once he was inside the vehicle, guns were placed to his head and he was told to pay $4,000 or they would kill him.
The victim said he was struck multiple times in the head and was forced to strip out of his clothing, according to the suspects’ arrest reports.
One of the victim’s family members called police saying she too had been contacted and told to pay $4,000 or her loved one would be killed. She said she went to meet the individuals in the 3100 block of College Drive, where she noticed a silver vehicle following her.
The woman said she stopped her vehicle and saw a black female approaching her with a handgun, but Baton Rouge Police Department officers arrived at the same time, causing the woman to drop the handgun and be taken into custody.
The victim then ran to police, while Brunious and another suspect exited the vehicle and ran from police, the arrest report says. Brunious was taken into custody but the other suspect escaped, the report says.
Smith told police that she and the two other suspects gave the victim money to purchase narcotics, but the victim said he was robbed of the money and would return it, according to the reports.
Both Smith and Brunious were booked into Parish Prison on a count each of second degree kidnapping.