A man was shot and killed Tuesday evening in a residential area of Walker near the intersections of U.S. 190 and Walker Road North, police said.
Walker Police Department spokesperson John Sharp said the shooting happened around 4:00 p.m. on Travis Street. Sharp said the victim was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.
Police are seeking a suspect. An investigation is ongoing and no further details were immediately available, Sharp said.
This is a developing story and will be updated.