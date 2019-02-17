A Baton Rouge man is in jail, accused of shooting a gun at his neighbor multiple times Saturday afternoon in the Greendale neighborhood, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.
Marcus Bowie, 62, was arrested on counts of attempted second degree murder, illegal use of a weapon and aggravated criminal damage to property.
According to a document outlining the probable cause for Bowie's arrest, the victim was outside of his home in the 7000 block of Maplewood Drive just before 1 p.m. when Bowie walked outside of his home and approached the fence dividing their properties.
Bowie started an argument with the victim, which the victim initially ignored before engaging. Bowie then walked back into his home, exited a short time later with a semi-automatic handgun, pointed it at the victim and fired at him multiple times. The victim, however, was not injured during the shooting and was able to escape. His home and his vehicle were damaged by gunfire in the shooting.
In an interview with police, Bowie admitted to shooting at the victim and said he got the handgun from his bedroom.
Deputies recovered two handguns from Bowie's home and noticed he had surveillance cameras around the exterior of his home. They were able to download footage from the cameras that captured part of the shooting, which matched up with Bowie's statement.