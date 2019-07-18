Detectives are searching for a man who stole a puppy during a home invasion in Zachary, East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office spokesperson Casey Rayborn Hicks said.
When an unknown man burglarized a home in Sweet Briar Trailer Park on July 11, Hicks said, video surveillance captured him stealing the owner's puppy along with other items.
The Sheriff's Office urged anyone with information concerning this incident or the identity of the suspect to contact the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at 225-389-5064 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.