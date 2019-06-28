The Louisiana State Troopers Association executive director who earlier this month was arrested for firing a shot at his daughter's boyfriend has reportedly stepped down from his position.

David Young, 71, offered his resignation recently, which the board of directors unanimously approved, according to a report from WAFB-TV. The Louisiana State Troopers Association is an organization that acts as a union and advocates on behalf of state troopers.

Young had never been a trooper himself, the association's attorney previously told The Advocate, but worked for only in an administrative capacity.

He was arrested on Father's Day, and reportedly told East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office deputies that he saw someone inside his daughter's vehicle which was parked outside the association's Jefferson Highway building on June 16.

He asked his daughter if anyone was inside the car and she told him no one was.

Young then retrieved his handgun from inside the building, walked outside and recognized the person in the vehicle was his daughter's boyfriend, according to Young's arrest report. He ordered the boyfriend on the ground and began calling 911, then the boyfriend started running around the vehicle so Young fired one shot in the air, he told deputies.

He said he meant to scare the boyfriend. Young was booked on a count each of aggravated assault with a firearm, illegal use of a weapon and false imprisonment with a dangerous weapon.

The association statement does not say whether Young's retirement is related to the arrest incident, but says Young will assist the association with the transitional period.

"Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers, and please do the same for the board as we navigate through this process," the statement reads, according to WAFB's report.

A representative at the association Friday said the statement was not public, but was sent only to association members. She said the president was unreachable Friday and he's the only representative cleared to comment publicly on the resignation.