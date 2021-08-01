A suspect killed one person and wounded four others in two different south Baton Rouge locations Sunday morning, leading law enforcement on a chase before being taken into custody near the CVS on Bluebonnet Boulevard and Jefferson Highway, officials said.

It started with a domestic incident shortly before 9 a.m. at a home on John Newcombe Avenue, near Perkins Road in the Wimbledon area, where one person was killed and another was wounded in a suspected stabbing, East Baton Rouge Sheriff spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks said.

The suspect then went to the Highland Marketplace shopping center, which is on Highland Road near I-10, shot three people and stole a car, Hicks said.

The three gunshot victims are expected to survive. Officials have not said whether the shooter knew them or targeted them for a particular reason.

The suspect was apprehended later Sunday morning near the intersection of Bluebonnet Boulevard and Jefferson Highway after exchanging gunfire with officers, Hicks said. The suspect was wounded, but not seriously.

This is a developing story that will be updated.