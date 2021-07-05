The 73-year-old grandmother of Hunter Johnson, the man accused of a hit and run in St. Charles Parish that killed a Baton Rouge man, has been arrested and charged with obstruction of justice after helping her grandson flee the scene, State Police said.
The hit and run occurred on January 14 at 1:00 AM and claimed the life of 44-year-old construction worker Brady Ortego. Johnson was was traveling south on I-310 onto the Hale Boggs Bridge when he swerved off the road onto the shoulder in an active work zone, police said.
Johnson's truck hit multiple vehicles as well as Ortego, who was pushed off the bridge into the Mississippi river, police said. His body has yet to be recovered. Johnson fled the scene on foot.
Troopers immediately began an investigation, which resulted in Johnson's arrest on March 12. He was charged with vehicular homicide, driving under the influence, hit and run driving involving a fatality, reckless operation and Obstruction of Justice.
State Police say that, after fleeing the scene, Johnson contacted his grandmother, Marie Sally Dufrene, to pick him up. Dufrene was arrested at around 7:00 a.m. Monday and booked into the Nelson Coleman Correctional Center in St. Charles Parish.