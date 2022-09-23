A federal judge condemned Louisiana’s plan to move two-dozen incarcerated teens to the State Penitentiary at Angola, calling the plan “untenable” and "disturbing" in a ruling issued Friday.
But the judge denied a request to immediately halt the plan, saying that despite concerns of activists, the youths' families and a cohort of lawyers, moving the teens to a facility on Angola's grounds does not violate federal law.
A lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Louisiana fell short of proving that the state would cause the youths "intolerable" harm by putting them inside the facility on the grounds of Angola, Chief U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick wrote in her 64-page ruling issued late Friday. The state's Office of Juvenile Justice also proved in a three-day court hearing earlier this month that it would provide the youth constitutionally-required levels of care at the Angola facility, Dick wrote.
"The prospect of putting a teenager to bed at night in a locked cell behind razor wire surrounded by swamps at Angola is disturbing," Dick wrote. "Some of the children in OJJ’s care are so traumatized and emotionally and psychologically disturbed that OJJ is virtually unable to provide a secure care environment.
"While locking children in cells at night at Angola is untenable, the threat of harm these youngsters present to themselves, and others, is intolerable," she wrote. "The untenable must yield to the intolerable."
The decision spells a potential lengthy legal battle if attorneys choose to appeal it. Announced in July, the move was pitched as a last resort to growing violence inside a youth jail in Jefferson Parish.
Leaders initially described the Angola transfer plan in July as a remedy to growing chaos at the Bridge City Center for Youth. Teens held there have rioted and escaped in recent months, and moving some of them to Angola was a last-ditch response, Gov. John Bel Edwards said then.
But hours of testimony in federal court earlier this month revealed a broader plan — one that aims to group teens from all across Louisiana’s juvenile justice system who are labeled particularly problematic in one place, as the troubled system reels from violence and chaos not just in Bridge City, but across its facilities.
A cohort of advocacy groups and former justice department officials came out in opposition to the plan soon after Gov. John Bel Edwards announced it.
This is a developing story and will be updated.