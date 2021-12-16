A longtime Baton Rouge car mechanic — a fixture in the Brookstown area often spotted peering beneath the hoods of various vehicles parked outside his Evangeline Street house — was shot to death following an argument Thursday morning.

His death adds to an already unprecedented homicide rate plaguing East Baton Rouge Parish, where at least 143 people have lost their lives to violence since the start of 2021, leaving police and local leaders deeply frustrated, desperate for peace and struggling to support a host of grieving families.

The shooting was reported around 10 a.m. at 5145 Evangeline Street, where the victim lived and worked, less than a block from the North Foster Drive intersection.

The victim, whom police have not yet identified, was involved in an argument with an unknown person in the moments before gunshots rang out — possibly a disagreement over some mechanic work, Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said. He said detectives were interviewing potential witnesses.

Two cars sat in the driveway, their hoods propped open for ongoing repairs. The victim took his last breaths near the doorway of his home, a white clapboard house with red trim and a large front porch.

Dozens of neighbors, friends and relatives gathered outside the crime tape, milling around in the warm morning sunshine and shaking their heads sadly at the frequent gun violence. Family members declined to discuss their loss on the scene Wednesday morning, requesting more time to process the horrific injustice suddenly facing them.

"Baton Rouge, this is getting sad. The value of life is at zero," said Roderick Sterling, who was cooking turkey legs in his food truck nearby when he heard sirens go screaming down Evangeline Street and followed them to the scene.

"Every day, every day people are getting killed," he said. "The respect, the values, the love — all that is gone. It's just a mess."

A cousin of Alton Sterling, the man killed by Baton Rouge police whose death prompted nationwide protests in 2016, Roderick Sterling said he sees the criminal justice system from all sides.

He often parks his food truck at the corner of Plank Road and Evangeline, just feet away from where a bystander was killed and four other people injured in gunfire outside the Charcoal Lounge nightclub last month. Luckily, Sterling said, he had closed up shop hours earlier and was nowhere near the area when bullets started flying.

But the Wednesday morning shooting had him shook up.

"When this s*** happens in broad daylight, you know people don't even care anymore," he said. "There could be police on every corner, but these people don't give a damn."

Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul was driving to a Crime Stoppers meeting when he received news of the Evangeline Street shooting, so he made a detour and stopped by the scene. He chatted with residents outside the crime tape, including Roderick Sterling, and bemoaned the pandemic challenges that experts believe are responsible for significant increases in gun violence in cities across the nation.

He said having the courthouse closed for months in 2020 caused enormous delays to "the accountability piece" in some shootings and homicides, meaning more suspected shooters being released on bond and waiting months or years for resolution in their cases. Coupled with socioeconomic issues exacerbated by the pandemic and decreased proactive policing nationwide, the result is more gun violence, Paul said.

Despite the crushing volume of murder cases, Paul said his department is actively taking steps to quell the wave of violence. For example, he recently reorganized several specialized divisions — including units focused on gun crimes, intelligence, homicide and major assaults — placing them under a single commander in hopes of streamlining their work.

Paul called a press conference Monday to address a recent spike in shootings, including a case Friday night in which a toddler and his uncle were killed on Brightside Drive when someone shot up the car in which they were riding. The chief referenced 9 square miles of Baton Rouge where most violent crimes occur, emphasizing a point he makes often about the small number of people and places responsible for the vast majority of crime, though his agency would not provided specifics on what the chief considers its problem area.

On Tuesday, one person was killed and two others were injured outside an Old South Baton Rouge convenience store, and the following day, two people were injured in an apparent drive-by shooting on Weller Avenue.

With still two weeks left in 2021, the number of homicides across East Baton Rouge Parish has far surpassed the previous record high of 114 in 2020, according to records maintained by The Advocate. The newspaper tracks intentional and unjustified killings per FBI crime reporting rules, crimes that police classify under the legal definitions of murder and manslaughter. The data is preliminary and could change if some cases are later ruled accidental or justified and vice versa.

Not long after police finished collecting evidence and started clearing the crime scene Wednesday morning, members of the Baton Rouge Community Streets Team — a relatively new program aimed at supporting homicide survivors and intervening in potential conflicts — approached relatives of the victim. The team members explained their mission, one that has become more important than ever during the ongoing spike in killings. They passed out phone numbers and offered condolences.

Police, outreach workers and reporters had left the scene by early afternoon, but many family members stayed behind. Some leaned against the various vehicles awaiting repairs, others wandered around aimlessly and spoke quietly among themselves, remembering yet another life taken too soon.