Advocate staff file photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

Zachary Police are investigating their third homicide of the year, Chief David McDavid said Sunday night.

McDavid said he wasn't in a position to release details yet of the homicide that happened on Hidden Pass Road.  

A 50-year-old man died in a shooting on Jan. 24 in Zachary and an arrest was made in that case. On Jan. 11,  a 22 year-old was found shot to death in a Zachary apartment. 

