A bicyclist was killed on Airline Highway north of Pecue Lane late Saturday night, according to Louisiana State Police.

Adam Plaisance, 46, of Prairieville, was traveling northbound on the highway on his bicycle around 11 p.m. when a 2006 Nissan Pathfinder struck him from behind, investigators say. The cause of the incident is unknown.

Plaisance was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Nissan was wearing a seatbelt and uninjured.

Impairment is unknown but toxicology samples were taken from both Plaisance and the driver.

The incident remains under investigation.