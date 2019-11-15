The East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputy who shot and killed a suspect leaving a Baton Rouge birthday party in September resigned from the agency the following month — not because of the shooting investigation, but because one of his colleagues took a photo of him sporting what appears to be a fake teardrop tattoo that within some circles signifies the wearer's first kill.

James Hammett resigned from the sheriff's office about a month after the shooting but officials offered little information to explain his decision until Friday, following inquiries from local media.

Hammett's superiors found out about the fake tattoo when another deputy, Kayla Clark, sent the photo via text message to their uniform patrol captain, who then notified his supervisor, according to a statement from the sheriff's office.

The photo shows Hammett in uniform with a teardrop drawn under his left eye. A screenshot of the exchange shows the picture was sent with the accompanying caption: "Earned his stripes."

Clark submitted her resignation one week after sending the text, citing family responsibilities and scheduling issues, officials said. That was after the agency's internal affairs division was informed about the photo and announced an investigation would be conducted.

Hammett resigned the following week.

Both deputies provided some explanation for the photo during counseling sessions with their supervisors before resigning. But they didn't mention the widely accepted meaning of teardrop tattoos, which are most common among gang members who have served time in prison. The purpose of such markings is most often to show off past acts of violence.

Clark said she was trying to cheer Hammett up because he was sad to be working only on desk duty pending results of the shooting investigation. She said the picture referenced his sadness "doing time" on administrative duty, according to the sheriff's office. Hammet also said he felt Clark "was being silly in an effort to cheer him up."

Sheriff's office spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks said neither deputy had any prior disciplinary actions or internal affairs investigations. She declined to comment further on the issue.

Hammett returned to desk duty in October after being placed on paid administrative leave following the Sept. 14 shooting, which left Melvin Watkins, 54, dead outside his relative's house in the Highland Club subdivision.

Watkins was driving away from the scene when he apparently tried to run down Hammett, officials said. Preliminary results of the internal investigation showed that Watkins turned his car and accelerated toward Hammett while disregarding verbal commands to stop, the sheriff's office said last month.

