A Gretna man was killed in a car crash Thursday night on Interstate 55 in Tangipahoa Parish after he struck two guardrails and drove off a high rise bridge, falling partially into a bayou, according to state police.
The single-vehicle crash happened around 8:30 p.m.
Christopher DeCastro, 36, died in the hospital after he was severely injured during the accident, police said.
According to troopers, DeCastro was driving a 2000 Mercury Grand Marquis northbound on the I-55 high rise near Manchac when he crashed into the right guardrail. He then traveled across both lanes, hitting the left guardrail and driving off of the elevated portion of the road.
His car landed upside down in between a gravel road and an adjoining bayou.
State police spokesman Sgt. Dustin Dwight said that toxicology samples were taken, but they do not think impairment was a factor in the crash.